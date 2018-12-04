French authorities make concessions to 'yellow vests'- UPDATED

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ French authorities have imposed a six-month moratorium on an increase of fuel taxes amid protests, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Violence must end. We, with the president of the republic Emmanuel Macron, made the following decision. The three tax measures that were to be enacted from 1 January... After holding consultations for the term of six months, I freeze these tax measures that will not be approved without discussions with all parties," head of the government Eduard Philippe said on French TV channels.

He noted that 'no taxes can put the unity of the nation under threat."

Among measures subject to moratorium is the growth in prices on fuel, matching taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel.

The change in tax on fuel planned from January 1 sparked a wave of large-scale protests of 'yellow vests' in the country.

