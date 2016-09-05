Free Syrian Army clears Turkish border of Daesh terrorists

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has connected the Syrian towns of Azaz and Jarablus on Sunday, providing full border security as Daesh presence is cleaned from the Turkish border.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, the FSA, in cooperation with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), cleared the southern border of Daesh terrorists.

The news comes 12 days after the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield, aimed at improving border security, supporting coalition forces, and eliminating the threat posed by terrorist organizations, especially Daesh.