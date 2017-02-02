Fraudster hacked bank card of Estonian president

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid fell victim to fraudster, who accessed hidden code of her bank card, Report informs, referring to Estonian newspaper Postimees.

Presidential office was informed on January 8 that unknown fraudster obtained details of president’s bank card and paid 2.8 EUR for several purchases in American shop Ross Stores.

According to mass media, officials promptly reacted to the incident and canceled transactions. Money returned to card’s balance.