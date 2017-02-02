 Top
    Close photo mode

    Fraudster hacked bank card of Estonian president

    2.8 EUR was paid from the card for several purchases

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid fell victim to fraudster, who accessed hidden code of her bank card, Report informs, referring to Estonian newspaper Postimees.

    Presidential office was informed on January 8 that unknown fraudster obtained details of president’s bank card and paid 2.8 EUR for several purchases in American shop Ross Stores.

    According to mass media, officials promptly reacted to the incident and canceled transactions. Money returned to card’s balance. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi