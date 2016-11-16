France to extend state of emergency until spring

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ State of emergency in France will be prolonged until April 2017.

Report informs referring to the TASS, French President François Hollande said in his interview with France 24, RFI and TV5Monde.

According to him, terror threat still exists: “600 French nationals are currently fighting alongside terrorists in Iraq and Syria. About 200 French nationals killed as mujahidin. I want to extend state of emergency to cover presidential elections”.

Notably, On November 13, 2015, 130 people were killed and 350 others injured after terrorist attacks in Paris. Although the state of emergence was initially introduced for 12 days, it was later extended several times by French parliament.

Notably, first round of presidential elections in France is scheduled to April 23, 2017. Probable second round will be held on May 7.