France teacher stabbed in class by man citing Islamic State

A teacher has been attacked in a classroom in a northern suburb of the French capital, Paris, by a man citing the so-called Islamic State group. The attack took place when the teacher was alone in the classroom in Aubervilliers, Report informs referring to the BBC, French media said.

The attacker was reportedly wielding a box cutter and scissors and is still on the run.

France remains on high alert after the terrorist attacks in Paris on 13 November that left 130 people dead.

The teacher's life was not in danger, police sources said. They said he was stabbed in the side and throat at about 07:10 (06:10 GMT) as he was preparing for class in the Jean-Perrin d'Aubervilliers school.

The attacker reportedly arrived wearing a mask and gloves but was unarmed and used weapons he found in the classroom. A local prosecutor said that the man had shouted: "It's Daesh [Islamic State]. It's a warning."

The man then fled on foot and a search team has been deployed. The anti-terrorism branch of the Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation for attempted murder in relation to a terrorist act.