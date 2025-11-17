Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    France's Alstom, Ukrainian Railways sign contract to deliver 55 electric locomotives to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 18:30
    France's Alstom, Ukrainian Railways sign contract to deliver 55 electric locomotives to Ukraine

    France's Alstom and Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) have signed a 475-million-euro contract on delivering 55 electric locomotives to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Report informs via Interfax.

    "I welcome the signing of a contract between Alstom and Ukrainian Railways for the delivery of 55 electric locomotives to Ukraine, valued at 475 million euros, with financing from the World Bank and the [International Bank for Reconstruction and Development] IBRD," Ukrainian media quoted Macron as saying at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday.

    These locomotives, which will be manufactured in Belfort, act as another specific manifestation of the two countries' long-term economic and strategic partnership, Macron said.

    "Alstom" və "Ukrzaliznıtsi" Ukraynaya 55 elektrik lokomotivinin tədarükü üzrə müqavilə imzalayıb
    Alstom и "Укрзализныця" подписали контракт о поставке 55 электровозов в Украину

