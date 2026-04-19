France downed about eighty Iranian drones since start of Middle East conflict

The armed forces of France in the Middle East have shot down about eighty Iranian drones since the start of war of the US and Israel against Iran, Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper noted, Report informs.

"About 80 Shahed drones were destroyed by the French weapons in the airspace of partner countries," the news outlet noted. Paris uses fighter jets, helicopters and air defense systems in its hybrid strategy for the protection of alliance and the buildup of its military reputation.

The military at the same time recognizes questionability of firing MICA missiles with the price tag of €600,000 each by fighter jets against drones priced at about €30,000 per unit from the financial standpoint. Furthermore, it has been revealed after the conflict start that ammunition stocks are insufficient, the newspaper adds.