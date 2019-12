A red weather warning earlier introduced in France due to strong flooding in the south east of France has been annulled, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

The French meteorological service introduced a red weather warning due to rainfall and flooding in Var and Alpes-Maritimes.

Four people died in flooding in the south east of the country last week. Many roads and highways were inaccessible for traffic, and the movement of trains on Côte d'Azur was suspended.