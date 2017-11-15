Fox News: Six terror-linked foreigners entered US via Greencard

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least six foreign nationals with suspected ties to terror resettled in the U.S., Donald Trump's administration said Tuesday.

Report informs, Fox News quotes the administration.

Saipov, the ISIS sympathizer who allegedly committed the Halloween terror attack in Lower Manhattan that left eight dead and 11 more injured, entered the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010 through the visa lottery program.

The visa "lottery," also known as the Diversity Visa Waiver Program, grants up to 50,000 immigrant visas annually.

President Trump has been vocal in criticizing the program, and had called for its elimination after Manhattan attack.

To eliminate the program originated as part of a bill introduced in 1990, the president needs approval of the US Congress.