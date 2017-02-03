Four people killed and five wounded after Paris blasts

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people have been killed after two explosions in a Paris suburb caused by a suspected gas leak.

Report informs citing the foreign media, five people injured.

Two blasts reportedly occurred in the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grande.

Around thirty firefighters rushed to the scene.Urgent medical care provided to all the victims.

The double blast was heard streets away as local residents feared for their safety after their homes shook from the impact.