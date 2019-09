© Brent Lewin — Bloomberg / Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/e197e05438c01e0d2f82fc5804f09d1f/465be5ed-884d-4ce7-a839-210c15e440c1_292.jpg

Founder of Alibaba Jack MA has officially resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chinese company, Report informs citing Bloomberg.

Instead, the company will now be headed by CEO Daniel Zhang.

However, according to experts interviewed by the Agency, Jack MA will not completely retire from the Corporation and will continue to play a big role in decision-making.