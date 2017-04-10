Former Spanish defense minister found dead in her home

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former Spanish defense minister Carmen Chacon has died at the age of 47.

Report informs citing the Spanish media, she was found dead in her apartment in Madrid.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, although Spanish news outlets reported that she had been suffering from heart disease.

Notably, C.Chacon was born in Barcelona. She entered into the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party aged 23 and elected the parliament's Low Chamber deputy in 2000. C.Chacon appointed Deputy Parliamentary Chairman in 2004.

Chacon was defense minister from 2008 to 2011 under Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero. She was seven months pregnant when she took on the role. In 2013, she refused deputy and began to work as a lecturer at Miami Dade College in the US state of Florida. In 2016, she withdrew from membership of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party.