Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Former General Secretary of the Vietnam Communist Party Do Muoi died at the age of 101, Report informs citing VN Express.

According to the publication, he died after a long illness in one of the hospitals in Hanover. Do Muoi was the prime minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in 1988-1991. He also served as Secretary General of the Communist Party from 1991 to 1997.