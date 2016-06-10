Food aid enters Syria's besieged Daraya for first time since 2012

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ A food aid convoy on Thursday entered the Syrian town of Daraya, the first delivery since the start of the siege there by the Damascus regime in 2012. Report informs citing the AFP, Red Crescent official has said.

Daraya is one of four besieged areas for which the UN presented the Syrian foreign ministry on Sunday a backup plan to airlift food if land access is not approved.

"Nine lorries are currently being unloaded in Daraya. They are carrying food aid, including dry goods and flour, non-food aid as well as medical aid," Tamam Mehrez, operations director of the Syrian Red Crescent told AFP.

The aid delivered would be sufficient for one month, Mr Mehrez added, without specifying how many people would benefit.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN said Syria had given approval for humanitarian convoys to reach all of the country's 19 besieged areas, including Daraya, by the end of the month.