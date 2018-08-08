FM’s post on Twitter costs Canada $ 20 billion

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ / Diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and Riyadh, which launched after a tweet by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in support of human rights activists arrested in Saudi Arabia, caused financial damage to Canada in the amount of $ 20 billion, Report informs citing the Anadolu.

H. Freeland called for the release of the convicted sister of Canadian blogger Raif Badawi – Samar and another woman.

Experts do not exclude that the tension between the two countries will also affect the defense contract worth $ 15 billion, involving the supply of 928 units of light and heavy equipment to Saudi Arabia.