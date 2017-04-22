Five Turkish soldiers martyred in counterterrorism ops

© Foto: "Anadolu"

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Forty-five terrorists were neutralized in counterterrorism operations targeting the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK).

Report informs, the Turkish Armed Forces said.

The operations were conducted in Turkey’s provinces of Şırnak, Hakkari, Diyarbakır, Batman, Mardin and Bitlis between April 14-20.

Five Turkish soldiers were martyred in the operations and five others were wounded.

It also added that security forces seized 13 infantry riffles, one machine gun, five guns, one grenade thrower and 17 hand grenades. Another 34 hand-made explosives were destroyed while 1.250 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and explosive materials were seized in the operations.