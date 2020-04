Five more Turkish nationals, including three women, died from coronavirus pandemic in Germany, Report says citing CNN Turk.

The deaths have been recorded in Nuremberg, Cologne, Stuttgart and Essen cities.

As the family members of the deceased tested positive for the virus, they were quarantined.

The total number of Turkish nationals who have died in Germany from the virus now stands at 42.

Germany has confirmed 107,659 cases, including 2,017 fatalities.