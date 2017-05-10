Fitch: Macron’s victory in French elections removes risk of a near-term severe political shock

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election removes the risk of a near-term serious political risks both in the country itself and in Europe as a whole. Report informs, international rating agency Fitch stated.

At the same time, agency notes that Macron may not win in the parliamentary elections in June. The agency notes that if Macron's supporters fail to get an absolute majority of votes in the parliamentary elections, he will still be able to implement most of his political program. Thus, the French President-elect will be able to conclude a coalition agreement with the other party or with a minority to support various aspects of his program.