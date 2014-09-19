​First results of referendum in Scotland revealed

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The results of the vote in the referendum on Scottish Independence in the first districts were calculated. The majority of voters were for the unity of the United Kingdom. Report informs citing BBC, in Clackmannanshire 46% voted for Independence, against - 54%. Orkney supporters of an independent Scotland have gained totally 33%.

There are 32 districts in Scotland.

The voter turnout of the referendum on Scottish Independence is much higher than 80%. In West Lothian 86.2% of voters came to a referendum. In Renfrewshire the turnout was 87.3%, Inverclyde - 87.4%, West Dunbartonshire - 87.9%, in the Orkney Islands - 84%, Clackmannanshire - 89% in Dundee - 78.8%.

The British citizens, citizens of 52 countries of the British Commonwealth, citizens of 27 EU countries and members of Chamber of Lords, and also the military personnel in Great Britain or abroad, but being residents of Scotland and registered on polling stations in Scotland have the right to vote.

The age level was lowered from usual 18 years to 16.