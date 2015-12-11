 Top
    First plane carrying Syrian refugees lands in Toronto airport

    Canada is ready to receive 35 thousand Syrian refugees till March, 2016

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ First military-transport plane carrying 163 Syrian refugees landed in Toronto airport (Ontario province) today.

    Report informs referring to TASS, plan of Canadian Air Forces for carrying Syrian refugees was reported by PM Justin Trudeau on December 9. According to him, second plane will land on Saturday in Montreal (Quebec province). But Minister did not provide information on passenger number and exactly where will they come from.

    Earlier, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Con Makkallum said that his country is ready to receive 35 thousand Syrian refugees till March, 2016. 

