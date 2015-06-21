First lawsuit filed over South Korea government handling of MERS

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ A lawmaker said Sunday he has lodged a lawsuit against the government for its "poor" initial response to curb the spread of the MERS virus in the first such case in the country.

Report informs citing foreign media, Moon Jeong-gu, a lawyer of the Seoul-based law firm Ahn & Chang, said he filed the suit with the Seoul Administrative Court on Friday, claiming that the government failed to carry out its duty of protecting the people by belatedly providing information on hospitals where MERS patients stayed.

South Korea is currently battling with the outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, which has killed 25 people while 169 cases have been confirmed, the largest outbreak of the disease outside Saudi Arabia.

"The government has a duty to ensure the people's rights to be cautious by revealing a list of hospitals where MERS patients stayed and to provide detailed information on other places visited by them," the lawyer said.