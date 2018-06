Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The world's first woman who climbed to Everest Japanese climber Junko Tabei has died after a long illness at the age of 77 years. Report informs referring to Kyodo, Junko Tabei had stomach cancer.

Tabei climbed to world's highest peak in May 1975. In 1992, she became the first woman included in the 7 Summits Club - an informal association of people who have conquered the highest peaks on six continents.