Firefighters prevented collapse of Notre Dame Cathedral at very last moment

Paris fire department officers had managed to prevent the collapse of the Cathedral of Notre Dame minutes before the crash, Laurent Nunez, state secretary at the interior ministry told journalists.

"The building was saved when there was no more than 15-30 minutes left," said L. Nunez. He explained that firefighters who began extinguishing inside the cathedral played decisive role. They, in particular, managed to take control of the fire in the area of the towers of Notre Dame. According to Nunez, the firefighters who came to the cathedral put their lives at a serious risk. He said that security work in the cathedral will last for about 48 hours. Only after that, specialists will have access to those works of art that still remain in the building.