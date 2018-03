Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A massive fire has reportedly broken out in Kuwait City’s Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait, also known as the Kuwait Opera House,Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Fire brigades and ambulances dispatched to the scene.

Causes of fire are not yet known.

The opera house was opened in the Kuwaiti capital last fall. 775 mln US dollars have been spent on its construction.