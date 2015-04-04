Fidel Castro Appears In Public For First Time In Over A Year

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former Cuban President Fidel Castro, 88, appeared in public "full of vitality" for the first time in more than a year on Monday, greeting a delegation of Venezuelans, official media reported on Saturday.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, it was his first known appearance outside his home since Cuba in December agreed to normalize relations with the United States, Castro's longtime adversary.

Official media showed images of a seated Castro shaking hands with the visiting Venezuelans through the window of his vehicle, wearing a baseball cap and a windbreaker.

There was no explanation why five days passed before the encounter was reported in Cuba.