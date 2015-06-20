Fabius and Zarif to discuss negotiations on nuclear program of Iran

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 22, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss the final round of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

As a diplomatic source told Reuters, after the bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg meeting of Zarif with all participants in the talks with Iran will take place.

He also noted that the major powers, including the US, Russia and China, do not think of the long-term extension of the negotiations and concentrate on reaching agreement by the end of the month.