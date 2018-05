Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ F18 fighter jet of the Spanish Air Force crashed killing the 34-year old pilot.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Spanish Ministry of Defence said.

"The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off," the Spanish defence ministry said in a tweet following the crash near the Torrejon de Ardoz base, around 20 kilometres from Madrid.

Investigation is underway.