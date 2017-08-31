Explosions occur at flood-hit chemical plant in Houston

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two explosions were reported on Thursday at the flood-hit Arkema SA (AKE.PA) plant in Crosby, Texas.

Report informs citing the ABC News, sounds of explosions are heard from the territory of the plant, black smoke is coming from the building.

The consequences of the explosion may be perilous for residents of Crosby city where the plant is located. According to the Texas police, one of the police officers has already been hospitalized after he breathed in poisonous vapors. Nine more policemen are going through the medical examination.

The Arkema plant is located at 34 km away from Houston in Crosby city; it halted its activity on August 25 before the start of the hurricane. However, due to the heavy rainfall caused by the hurricane Harvey, the territory of the plant was flooded, and the electrical supply was interrupted, the company reported. Standby generators were flooded. As a result, the cooling system of the plant was out of power.