 Top
    Close photo mode

    Explosion committed in Thailand kills 4 army rangers, injuries 6

    Pramote Prom-in: The blast has divided the car into two parts

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of explosion committed in the southern Pattani province of Thailand 4 army rangers lost their lives and 6 more people were injured.

    Report informs referring to TASS, the spokesman for security forces in the region Pramote Prom-in has said.

    According to him, the makeshift bomb hidden under the road was detonated when patrol car with army rangers were passing through that area. “The explosion divided the car into two parts and left four rangers dead and six wounded, including one civilian”.

    The spokesperson for security forces said the radical group could be behind the explosion. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi