Explosion committed in Thailand kills 4 army rangers, injuries 6

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of explosion committed in the southern Pattani province of Thailand 4 army rangers lost their lives and 6 more people were injured.

Report informs referring to TASS, the spokesman for security forces in the region Pramote Prom-in has said.

According to him, the makeshift bomb hidden under the road was detonated when patrol car with army rangers were passing through that area. “The explosion divided the car into two parts and left four rangers dead and six wounded, including one civilian”.

The spokesperson for security forces said the radical group could be behind the explosion.