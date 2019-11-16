 Top

Explosion in Northern Syria kills 18 civilians

​Explosion in Northern Syria

At least 18 civilians were killed, while 27 injured when as a bomb exploded in the Syrian city of al-Bab, located in the north of the republic, near the border with Turkey, Report informs citing the Anadolu.

Earlier, the Turkish Defense Ministry informed on its Twitter page about 10 dead and 15 injured. According to him, the explosion of a vehicle packed with explosives occurred at a bus station. The Ministry claims that it was staged by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi