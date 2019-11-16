Explosion in Northern Syria kills 18 civilians

At least 18 civilians were killed, while 27 injured when as a bomb exploded in the Syrian city of al-Bab, located in the north of the republic, near the border with Turkey, Report informs citing the Anadolu.

Earlier, the Turkish Defense Ministry informed on its Twitter page about 10 dead and 15 injured. According to him, the explosion of a vehicle packed with explosives occurred at a bus station. The Ministry claims that it was staged by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).