    Explosion in Iraq leaves 7 military killed, 10 injured

    196 civilians were killed in September 10 armed conflict

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ 7 military were killed, 10 got various injures in an explosion in western Mosul, Iraq.

    Report informs citing foreign media, incident took place while neutralizing mine in the Iraqi People's Liberation Forces building.

    Medical assistance was provided to the wounded. 

    According to the monthly report of the UN mission in Iraq, 196 civilians, including ten foreign nationals were killed, 381 wounded in September 10 armed conflict. 

