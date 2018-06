Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion in the center of Chisinau, capital of Moldova, killed 2 people, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

"A few minutes ago an explosion hit the Armyanskaya-Matejević street in Chisinau, in a grocery store, two people were killed. Police are at the scene, local police stated.

Local media reported that a hand grenade exploded in the store, two more people were injured.

The center of Chisinau is cordoned off.