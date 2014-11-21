Expert: After recent Congressional elections, US President may face difficulties

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "After the recent midterm elections in the US Congress, the Republican Party will strengthen its position. Now they are in the majority in both houses of Congress, so the US president may face difficulties, there will be more cooperation and less confrontation between Democrats and Republicans".

Report informs it was stated by Joseph Robbins, the Professor of Department of Political Science at the American Shepherd University during a round table with a group of Azerbaijani journalists in Baku.

The professor also said that, in his opinion, the Republican victory in the midterm elections would not lead to major changes in US foreign policy, because historically the president maked decisions in these matters.

Responding to a question about Obama's policy regarding the South Caucasus, J. Robbins said: "I would be glad if the US administration would actively cooperate with the countries of the region, especially with countries with which there is a mutual interest."