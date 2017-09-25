 Top
    Exit poll unveils first results of Germany parliamentary election

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition party Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) won the parliamentary elections with 32,5% of votes.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was calculated based on the results of exit poll conducted by public-law broadcasting ARD. The Social Democratic Party led by Martin Schulz earned 20% of votes.

    Right-wing political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) takes the third place with 13.5% and is about to enter Bundestag for the first time.

    According to results, six parties enter Bundestag in total.  

