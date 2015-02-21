 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ex-president of Yemen released off house arrest

    Currently, the former president of the city of Aden

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ A former Yemeni President Abd Mansour Hadi left the borders of his kingdom where he was under the house arrest.

    Report informs referring to Reuter, on Saturday morning, Hadi left his palace located in the capital Sana, where he spent a few weeks after the seizure of the building by armed men from the Shiite rebel movement "Ansar Allah" at the end of January.

    According to the agency, now a former president of Yemen goes to the south of the country to the city of Aden where he was born.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi