Ex-president of Yemen released off house arrest

A former Yemeni President Abd Mansour Hadi left the borders of his kingdom where he was under the house arrest.

Report informs referring to Reuter, on Saturday morning, Hadi left his palace located in the capital Sana, where he spent a few weeks after the seizure of the building by armed men from the Shiite rebel movement "Ansar Allah" at the end of January.

According to the agency, now a former president of Yemen goes to the south of the country to the city of Aden where he was born.