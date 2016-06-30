 Top
    Ex-London mayor rules himself out of the race to be prime minister

    He was one of Brexit campaigners

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ex-London mayor Boris Johnson has ruled himself out of the race to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

    Report informs citing BBC, he was one of Brexit campaigners.

    According to the information, today Home Secretary Theresa May and Justice Secretary Michael Gove's would run for PM post.

    In general, on June 23, referendum held on whether Great Britain should leave or remain in the European Union. 51,8% voted for leave and 48,2% to remain. After unveiling the campaign results, current PM David Cameron announced his resignation and resignation of the government within three months.

    Notably, the Kingdom's PM is expected to be elected on September 2.

