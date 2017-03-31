European Union to issue negotiation guidelines

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ European Council President Donald Tusk is due to issue draft guidelines on how the EU intends to negotiate the UK's departure from the bloc.

Report informs citing the BBC, the proposals will be sent to the governments of 27 EU members.

They will help set the tone for two years of tough negotiations and efforts to finalize a deal.

EU leaders say the UK must first agree its exit terms before talks can move on to future ties. London is calling for simultaneous talks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May formally triggered the Brexit process on Wednesday, by sending the Article 50 notification to Mr Tusk.