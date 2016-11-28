European Parliament will elect a new president

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ New presidential elections to the European Parliament will be held on January 17, 2017.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, EU Parliament press service has informed.

According to information, the current president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz said he will resign on November 24 and participate in parliamentary elections in Germany. It is noted that he will be the first in the election list of Social Democratic Party of Germany.

According to the report, nomination of candidates for the presidency will end in December. Currently, 10 potential candidates mentioned for the presidency.