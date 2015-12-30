​European Commissioner: Turkey is unlikely to join the EU in next decade

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's EU membership will not happen in the next decade, while there is concern that the EU will fall apart.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Information Society Günther Oettinger, in his interview to Bild.

"Turkey's joining (to the EU) will not happen in this decade, maybe it will not happen in next decade also," said Oettinger.

He added that he "sees a serious threat to disintegration of the EU", which is to come to power in European "unstable and populist governments."

According to the European Commissioner, all countries in Europe must preserve the opportunity to join the EU, if "they fulfill the conditions." This, in particular, we are speaking of the Western Balkan countries, said Oettinger.

"However, there is a need for strict conditions for admission. It will not be harmful, if the European Union acquires more new members over next 10 years," - said the commissioner.