European Commission president: EU should have its army

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union should have its own armny as an instrument of defending interests of Europe, the European Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

This army could help us form up common foreign policies and the security policy to be responsible for Europe, Welt am Sonntag reported him as saying. The official said his suggestion did not mean the army would repeat functions of NATO.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, with its own army, the EU would be able to react to threats to the member countries or neighbouring countries, Junker said.

He said the European Union should have an army in order to send a message to Russia that Europe is serious about upholding the EU values.