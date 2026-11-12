Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    European Commission preparing proposal for Ukraine's financial needs in 2027

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 15:33
    European Commission preparing proposal for Ukraine's financial needs in 2027

    The European Commission is preparing a proposal to meet Ukraine's financial needs in 2027, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told journalists ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, Report's correspondent in Dublin informs.

    "The European Commission is preparing a proposal on how to cover Ukraine's financial needs in 2027. We will present a sanctions package and a proposal for financing Ukraine before the next European Council meeting," she noted, specifying that she is referring to the 22nd sanctions package.

    According to von der Leyen, summit participants will discuss a number of issues, including the peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

    Von der Leyen welcomed the participation of European representatives in these negotiations to protect the EU's interests and at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and emphasized that the European Union will continue to support Kyiv in both wartime and peacetime.

    Von der Leyen also stated the EU's readiness to develop partnerships with countries outside the bloc and the European continent, paying special attention to security issues.

    Ursula von der Leyen European Political Community Summit Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Fon der Lyayen: Avropa Komissiyası 2027-ci ildə Ukraynanın maliyyələşdirilməsinə dair təklif hazırlayır
    Фон дер Ляйен: ЕК готовит предложение по финансированию Украины в 2027г
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