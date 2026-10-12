EU welcomes Trump-brokered Russia-Ukraine energy truce

The European Union welcomes the energy truce between Ukraine and Russia, achieved on the initiative of US President Donald Trump, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to Report.

"Today, we will adopt nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia's military-industrial complex. This will be the single largest expansion of our sanctions list since Russia started its war. We also welcome the energy ceasefire, when it holds. But we haven't seen yet if Russia will stick to it," she wrote on X.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to mutually suspend strikes on energy facilities.