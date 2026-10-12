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    EU welcomes Trump-brokered Russia-Ukraine energy truce

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    • 12 October, 2026
    • 12:17
    EU welcomes Trump-brokered Russia-Ukraine energy truce

    The European Union welcomes the energy truce between Ukraine and Russia, achieved on the initiative of US President Donald Trump, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to Report.

    "Today, we will adopt nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia's military-industrial complex. This will be the single largest expansion of our sanctions list since Russia started its war. We also welcome the energy ceasefire, when it holds. But we haven't seen yet if Russia will stick to it," she wrote on X.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to mutually suspend strikes on energy facilities.

    Kaja Kallas Russia-Ukraine conflict Sanctions against Russia European Union
    Kallas: Aİ Rusiyaya qarşı təxminən 1600 yeni sanksiya mövqeyini təsdiqləyib - YENİLƏNİB
    Каллас: ЕС утвердил почти 1600 новых санкционных позиций против России - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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