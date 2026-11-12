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    EU to sanction 150 more Russian entities and 50 banks, France says

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 13:42
    EU to sanction 150 more Russian entities and 50 banks, France says

    The European Union will approve a new package of sanctions against Russia on Monday targeting 150 additional entities and 50 banks, French Minister for Europe Benjamin Haddad said.

    Report informs, citing French media, that Haddad made the remarks in an interview with broadcaster LCI.

    "On Monday, we will impose new sanctions against Russia targeting 150 additional entities and 50 banks. France proposed most of the entities that will be added to the list," he said.

    Haddad said France would continue to exert economic pressure on Russia and support Ukraine.

    Sanctions against Russia France
    Aİ Rusiyaya qarşı yeni sanksiyalar tətbiq edəcək
    ЕС утвердит новые санкции против России в понедельник
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