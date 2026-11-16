EU to expand Russia sanctions lists to include 145 individuals and entities
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- 16 November, 2026
- 14:26
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EU foreign ministers have agreed to add another 145 individuals and legal entities to the bloc's Russia-related sanctions lists, according to Interfax, cited by Report.
"Sanctions against 145 individuals and entities have just been approved," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told journalists in Brussels.
Aİ Rusiyaya qarşı sanksiya siyahılarını daha 145 şəxs və qurumla genişləndirəcək – Yenilənib
ЕС расширит санкционные списки по России на 145 физлиц и организаций - Обновлено
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