EU allocates 1 billion Euro to fight against Islamic State

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ European Union will allocate 1 billion euros over the next two years to deal with Islamic State (IG) in Syria and Iraq. Report informs referring to the press service of the European Commission, these funds will be allocated as part of the EU strategy to combat the crisis in Syria and Iraq, as well as the threat of the IG.

With this substantial package the EU will be able to ensure stable funding for the development of the region and countering the threat posed by terrorist groups such as the Islamic state, the press service of the EC says.

According to the EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini, allocated funds will help to strengthen action on restoring peace and security in the region, which is very close to Europe.