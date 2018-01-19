EU not seeks to include recognition of Palestinian state in association agreement

© Getty

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The recognition of Palestinian state does not appear on the agenda European Union’s priorities but EU will start preparation for negotiations about signing agreement about association with Palestine.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, high-ranking-official of EU wishing to remain anonymous told reporters.

The settlement of Middle East conflict will be discussed in the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on January 22. The ministers, in particular, will meet with head of Palestinian state Mahmud Abbas.

“Perhaps, one of two ministers will raise issue about recognition of Palestine. You know, some countries, member-states made it many years ago by different composition, one country has done it recently. I think recognition is a sovereign decision of countries. It might be touched upon, but this issue does not appear on agenda in the level of EU,” said EU representative.

Commenting on possibility to sign about association agreement with Palestine, EU representative said “such an agreement is only signed with states.”