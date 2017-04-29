EU leaders adopt Brexit guidelines at summit

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders from 27 European Union states have unanimously agreed upon guidelines for negotiations on the UK's divorce from the bloc.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, president of the European Council, Donald Tusk stated.

"Guidelines adopted unanimously. EU27 firm and fair political mandate for the Brexit talks is ready," Tusk tweeted.

Thus, 27 European leaders provided "a firm and fair political mandate" for the Brexit talks, he added.