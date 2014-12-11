EU High Representative to visit Ukraine

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ EU High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will visit Ukraine. Report informs, during the visit F. Mogerini will hold talks with President Peter Poroshenko, as well as representatives of the government, parliament and civil society in the country.

The parties intend to discuss not only a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but also the issue of providing support to Ukraine by EU in implementing reforms.

Also on December,15 in Brussels will be the first meeting of the Council on EU-Ukraine Association with the participation of the EU High Representative, Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.