EU Directorate-General for Defense may be established

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament has proposed to establish a Directorate-General for Defense of the European Union.

Report informs citing the RT, members of the European Parliament made this proposal.

The lawmakers noted that such an organization will ensure Europe's security.

Members of the parliament said that as their strategic allies in the field of security, the United States and UK are involved in their foreign policy course and therefore, their strategy in the military field in relation with the European Union is unclear: "The European Union should strive to increase its security activity in the region as well as become reliable support for the NATO by creating Europe's Defense Union".

It was noted that the Directorate-General of the European Union will be provided with equipment, weapons, also, standardization and certification will be conducted in the military field.