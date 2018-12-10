EU Court: UK can halt Brexit unilaterally

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The European Court of Justice has ruled that Britain can decide to reverse Brexit without consulting other EU member-states. The verdict comes a day before the British parliament is due to vote on the Brexit deal, Report informs citing TASS.

“UK is free to unilaterally revoke the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU – Case C-621/18 Wightman Brexit."

Notably, the European Court of Justice is the highest court of the European Union Court, decisions of which cannot be appealed.